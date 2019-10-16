close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
AFP
October 16, 2019

Tonga hooker banned for kicking rival's face

Sports

TOKYO: Tongan hooker Paula Ngauamo has been banned from rugby for seven weeks after admitting to kicking an opponent in the face during Sunday's World Cup match against the United States. Ngauamo admitted the offence, which took place during Tonga's 31-19 win against the US. The disciplinary committee applied an initial ban of eight weeks but reduced this by a week taking into account the player's early admission and disciplinary record. Ngauamo plays for French Top 14 side Agen and will be suspended for the first seven weeks of club rugby when he returns to France. The hooker is the 11th player suspended since the beginning of World Cup.

