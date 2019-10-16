National Games schedule changed

ISLAMABAD: The much awaited 33rd National Games have been rescheduled for November 9-15 instead of earlier dates of October 26-November 1.

The decision was taken by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Organizing Committee and the Govt of KP that has mutually agreed to reschedule the dates.

It is surprising to note that Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and even Aqil Shah (President Organising Committee of the Games) who were here in connection with the Torch Relay were adamant Tuesday evening that the Games would go ahead as planned and there will be no change. “There will be no change in the Games schedule,” Dr Fahmida said during Torch Relay speech at the Jinnah Sports Complex Tuesday evening.

Almost at the same time, the Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) decided to delay the Games for almost two weeks. The decision by Maulana Fazalur Rehman to launch the Azadi March on the same dates have been threatening to delay the Games (The News expressed such fears in nits October 4 issue).Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) are considered as stronghold of the Maulaa’s party Jamiat Ulema Islam.