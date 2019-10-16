close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 16, 2019

Aussies crush Taiwan in WC qualifier

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2019

TAIPEI: Australia ran riot in a 7-1 demolition of Taiwan on Tuesday to continue their runaway start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Adam Taggart, Jackson Irvine and defender Harry Souttar all scored twice along with Jamie Maclaren’s solitary strike as the Socceroos solidified their lead of Asia’s Group B. Australia, who have already had 3-0 and 5-0 wins over Kuwait and Nepal, conceded their first goal of the qualifying campaign through Chen Yi-wei’s 21st-minute header. But the Aussies were already two goals to the good by then after Taggart scored in the 12th and 19th minutes — his first goals for the Socceroos in six years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports