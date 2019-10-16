4 Pak women to attend ACC Coaching Course

LAHORE: The involvement and participation of Pakistani women in mainstream cricket continues to increase as four women have registered for a three-day ACC Level 1 Women Coaching Course, which will be held in Lahore from October 17 to 19.

Women registered for the first step in future coaching roles include Abbottabad’s Atika Sabir Khan, Lahore’s Fareeha Mahmood, Shehla Bibi from Wah Cantt and Tasleem Bano from the Gaizer district of Gilgit Baltistan. Fareeha is a current Pakistan international who featured in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March 2018.

Other participants in the course, first of its kind, include representatives from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait (two), Malaysia, Maldives, Oman (two) and United Arab Emirates. Ali Zia, Senior General Manager – National Cricket Academy, and also a course instructor course said: “We have already organized two Level-2 courses in the past. The feedback given by ACC to PCB was commendable and it was marked as the best-ever organized so far.

ACC Level 1 Women’s Coaching Course (in alphabetical order, country in brackets): Atika Sabir Khan (Pakistan), Awatif Alqallaf (Kuwait), Dechen Wangmo (Bhutan), Elnaz Parvin (Iran), Emylia Eliani Binti Md Rahim (Malaysia), Fareeha Mahmood (Pakistan), Khadija Khalil (Kuwait), Mariyam Zoona (Maldives), Meera Bhanushali (Oman), Nawal Tahir M (Bahrain), Shamila Chathurika Ananda (UAE), Shanzzen Shahzad (Hong Kong), Shazia Rahman Zazai (Afghanistan), Shehla Bibi (Pakistan), Tasleem Bano (Pakistan) and Vaishali Jesrani (Oman).