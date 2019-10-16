Inam stuns Dato in World Beach Games thriller

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt won gold medal in his final fight against Georgia’s Dato Marsagishvili in 90 kg category at World Beach Games.

Inam was 2-0 down against Marsagishvili but in last 15 minutes he changed his tactics for a win. Inam overpowered his opponent with that change of game top take him down and clinched clinch five important points to win the fight with score of 5-2.

The 30-year-old, who was Pakistan’s sole gold medallist in last year’s Commonwealth Games outclassed Adao Rafael da Silva of Portugal 3-0 in the opening bout of 90kg division of Group A, while in the second fight he outshone Georgia’s Dato Marsagishivili, according to information received here.

Inam is country’s acclaimed wrestler since 2010 when he had claimed gold medal in Commonwealth Games by outclassed India’s Anuj Kumar. Since then, he had never looked back and earned several medals that include two World Beach Wrestling titles and an Asian Beach Games gold. “It was tough group for me, but I had prepared well for the championship,” Inam was quoted by Geo News.

“In the final, I was mentally prepared as I had defeated Marsagishvili in group matches. But, he was very aggressive in the gold medal bout. After he got an initial point, a point was awarded to him that was supposed to be for me, but I didn’t lose hope,” Inam said.

Inam revealed that in final moment he grabbed his opponent and took him down and brought Pakistan’s flag on top once again. “It is proud feeling, it is only because of your prayers,” he added.

The young wrestler added that he wants to dedicate his medal to people of Kashmir who are suffering for last two months.Speaking about this future, the champion wrestler said that he’s set to play in national games and then he will go to Nepal for South Asian Games. He, however, was disappointed with the government and the Pakistan Sports Board because of cold shoulder treatment towards wrestlers.

“Even before the World Beach Games, we didn’t get enough training opportunities. I trained at my ‘Akhara’ for six months and the PSB invited me for camp only three weeks before the event,” he said. “Now I have to play Olympic qualifiers but there’s no ray of hope for me. I can’t go anywhere for training purpose,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Arif Hasan – president of Pakistan Olympic Association – said that he telephoned Inam soon after his victory and congratulated him. “It was a proud feeling talking to a world beater,” Hassan said. “Inam needs the government’s support for training in Russia and for Olympic qualifiers. Will someone help him or this will be forgotten too?” he questioned.