Wed Oct 16, 2019
AFP
October 16, 2019

Sanctions fail to slow Turkey assault; Syrian troops move on Manbij

World

AFP
October 16, 2019

MANBIJ, Syria: Turkey ignored U.S. sanctions and pressed on with its assault on northern Syria on Tuesday, while the Russia-backed Syrian army roared into one of the most hotly contested cities abandoned by U.S. forces in Donald Trump’s retreat.

Media journalists accompanied Syrian government forces who entered the centre of the city of Manbij, a flashpoint where U.S. troops had previously conducted joint patrols with Turkey. Russian and Syrian flags were flying from a building on the city outskirts, and from a convoy of military vehicles.

