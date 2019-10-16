Four-metre king cobra wrestled from sewer in Thailand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: A feisty four-metre (13-foot) king cobra was pulled from a sewer in southern Thailand in an hour-long operation, a rescue foundation said Tuesday, describing the reptile as one of the largest they had ever captured. Footage of the daring capture showed a man chasing the cobra — the world’s longest venomous snake — into a dark and cramped drainage pipe. The cobra splashed around in water and tried to slither back into the pipe, but was pulled out by the tail after multiple attempts.
