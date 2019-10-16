Spain braces for fresh unrest over Catalan sentence

BARCELONA: Catalonia geared up for more upheaval on Tuesday a day after thousands of pro-independence activists stormed Barcelona airport in an angry response to Spain’s jailing of nine of its leaders following a failed secession bid. By early Tuesday, several roads and railway lines remained cut as activists awaited new instructions from Democratic Tsunami, the group which coordinated Monday’s mass bid to swarm the city’s El Prat airport, where they choked-off road and rail access. Activists engaged in running battles with riot police as they sought to enter the terminal but were repeatedly rebuffed, with police staging multiple charges and firing foam rounds into the crowds in a standoff which forced the cancellation of 110 flights, airport officials said. Although life was slowly returning to normal at the airport after a night in which hundreds of people were stranded at the terminal, another 45 flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning, Spanish airport authority AENA said.