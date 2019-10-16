William Shatner beams in with hit TV show at 88

CANNES, France: As Captain Kirk in the original “Star Trek” William Shatner went “where no man has gone before”. And now he is doing it again with a new hit US television series, “The UnXplained”, at the age of 88. Shatner beamed into Cannes in southern France on Tuesday to beat the drum for the series — which tries to explain some of the mysteries of the world around us — at MIPCOM, the world’s biggest entertainment market. “A friend of mine once received a call from someone who had passed away,” he said. Finding answers to such strange phenomena “was what this show is all about”, he told reporters. While it also tackles questions like why the universe is expanding, Shatner has little appetite for space travel these days with climate change threatening the Earth. “I see all those ideas of colonising the Moon and Mars as fantasies to avoid thinking about the reality of (rising seas) and of being underwater in 50 years,” he told reporters. The Canadian-born veteran presents the new show on the History Channel, which will get a second series early next year.