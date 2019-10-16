Guinea opposition calls for new protests after six dead

CONAKRY: Guinea’s opposition alliance called for a new round of protests against President Alpha Conde, a day after five civilians and a policeman died in clashes. An alliance of unions, opposition parties and civil society groups called the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution is campaigning for the government to reject constitutional changes that could enable Conde, 81, to seek a third term in office. The FNDC, on social media, called on the public to continue demonstrating “until the scheme for a third term is completely dropped and the electoral masquerade is stopped.