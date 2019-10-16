close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 16, 2019

Guinea opposition calls for new protests after six dead

World

AFP
October 16, 2019

CONAKRY: Guinea’s opposition alliance called for a new round of protests against President Alpha Conde, a day after five civilians and a policeman died in clashes. An alliance of unions, opposition parties and civil society groups called the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution is campaigning for the government to reject constitutional changes that could enable Conde, 81, to seek a third term in office. The FNDC, on social media, called on the public to continue demonstrating “until the scheme for a third term is completely dropped and the electoral masquerade is stopped.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World