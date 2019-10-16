Arrest warrant issued for Papua New Guinea ex-PM

PORT MORESBY: An arrest warrant has been issued for former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O’Neill on charges of corruption, authorities announced Tuesday.

The country’s acting police commissioner David Manning said a district court had issued the warrant on Friday for the former leader, who was forced out of office in May after eight years in power. Manning added that O’Neill had been found at Port Moresby’s luxurious Crowne Plaza Hotel but had so far refused to go to the police station, and that he could not “reveal any specific details” about the charges “due to the sensitivity of the investigations”. In a statement, O’Neill described the charges as a “political move” with “false and fabricated” charges and claimed he was “not informed or presented with a warrant to appear anywhere today”. “If this was a serious matter, not a political power play, a formal process would be in place that would have seen legal representation made to my office.