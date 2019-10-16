close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

Russia bids farewell to first man who walked in space

October 16, 2019

MYTISHCHI: Hundreds of people including Russian and US astronauts and top officials bid farewell Tuesday to Alexei Leonov, a legendary Soviet cosmonaut who was the first man to perform a spacewalk. Thomas Stafford, an 89-year-old retired NASA astronaut, Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to travel into space, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu were among those gathered outside Moscow to pay their last respects to the Soviet space icon. Leonov was laid to rest at a military cemetery in Mytishchi in a ceremony that included a gun salute and a service by a Russian Orthodox priest. Ahead of the burial fellow astronauts took turns praising Leonov next to a flag-draped casket that bore his body. Stafford, who shared a historic space handshake with Leonov at the height of the Cold War in 1975, spoke fondly of the cosmonaut.

