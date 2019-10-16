tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday directed the relevant officials to replace defective electricity meters and accelerate the drive against power theft. The directives were issued during a meeting of Khyber and Hazara-1 Circle by General Manager Commercial Pesco Chaudhry Yaqoob at Wapda House Peshawar. he participants of the meeting were directed to reduce losses and enhance recovery.
