Pesco

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday directed the relevant officials to replace defective electricity meters and accelerate the drive against power theft. The directives were issued during a meeting of Khyber and Hazara-1 Circle by General Manager Commercial Pesco Chaudhry Yaqoob at Wapda House Peshawar. he participants of the meeting were directed to reduce losses and enhance recovery.