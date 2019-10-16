close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 16, 2019

Pesco

National

 
October 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday directed the relevant officials to replace defective electricity meters and accelerate the drive against power theft. The directives were issued during a meeting of Khyber and Hazara-1 Circle by General Manager Commercial Pesco Chaudhry Yaqoob at Wapda House Peshawar. he participants of the meeting were directed to reduce losses and enhance recovery.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan