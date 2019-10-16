close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Cop suspended for kissing Khursheed Shah’s hands

National

SUKKUR: The SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has ordered an inquiry against a sub inspector for publically kissing Khursheed Shah’s hands. The sub-inspector, Agha Shah Nawaz, had kissed Shah’s hand when the former was brought to the accountability court. The picture went viral on the social media and attracted disciplinary action.Terming it sheer violation of discipline, the SSP Sukkur said the officer has been suspended and he would appear before a departmental inquiry board.

