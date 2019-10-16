TAPI gas pipeline: New accord to compensate Pakistan for gas transit loss in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Turkmenistan has indicated to Pakistan that it will include the mechanism in the TAPI agreement ensuring that Pakistan will be compensated against gas transit loss in Afghanistan in case of any subversive activity in the territory of war ravaged country. In addition Turkmenistan has now agreed to review the gas prices for which an experts’ team from Turkmen Gas Company will visit Pakistan soon.