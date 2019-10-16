Shahbaz’s family money laundering: NAB submits another report in accountability court

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday submitted another report in an accountability court about the Sharif family money-laundering and the role of a suspect Shoaib Qamar in it.

Earlier, a report was submitted by NAB in the court, claiming that Rs460 million were transferred to the companies, owned by Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz.

On Tuesday, the bureau submitted another report stating that the arrested accused, Shoaib Qamar, revealed during investigation that he used to distribute Rs15-20 million per month among the Shahbaz family members including Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz and others. The accused admitted that he used to withdraw the said amount from a firm, Good Nature Trading Company.

NAB claimed that the accused also provided details of another Benami company, Nisar Trading, owned by the Shahbaz family. Shoaib also revealed the names of two persons, Amjad and Arshad, who made transactions with banks for the Sharif family.

NAB had arrested Shoaib over the charges of his alleged involvement in money-laundering for the Shahbaz Sharif family.