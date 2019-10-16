close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Talha to leave for Pyongyang on Oct 17 for Asian Weightlifting event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly talented young weightlifter Talha Talib is set to leave for Pyongyang on October 17 to feature in the Asian Weightlifting Championships, scheduled to be held from October 19 to 27.

Ali Aslam will accompany him as the coach. Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) secretary Amjad Amin Butt told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that Talha had prepared well and he was hopeful he would get a medal. The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist plays in 62 kilogramme category. Butt said that the event also serves as the qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

