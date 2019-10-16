close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
October 16, 2019

DG PSB Arif Ibrahim arrested

October 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Arif Ibrahim into custody on corruption charges. NAB will present him in court on Wednesday (today) and seek judicial remand. Arif had been under investigation for alleged malpractices during his recent posting as Gilgit-Baltistan finance secretary.

