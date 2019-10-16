DG PSB Arif Ibrahim arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Arif Ibrahim into custody on corruption charges. NAB will present him in court on Wednesday (today) and seek judicial remand. Arif had been under investigation for alleged malpractices during his recent posting as Gilgit-Baltistan finance secretary.
