Hungry

World Food Day is observed across the world on October 16. The day was adopted by the UN in 1980. Hunger kills people more than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis each year.

Asia has the world’s biggest hunger issues. According to the Global Hunger Index, about 52 counties are suffering from serious levels of hunger. In Pakistan, around 40 percent of food is wasted at home, parties, offices, and at weddings. People should not waste food, but give even leftovers away because there will be someone who will need them.

Abrar Moosa

Karachi

*****

World Food Day gives us an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of food among those people or communities where food is being wasted. According to a report, Pakistan has an alarmingly high level of malnutrition and every year, thousands of people are dying of hunger while a huge amount of food is wasted due to lack of proper management and disposal of leftovers.

We need better management to save food for needy people. I request the concerned authorities to improve food security so that no one dies or suffers from hunger in the country.

Muhqmmad Bakhtiyar

Turbat