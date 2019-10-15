Kashmiris turning to peaceful civil disobedience: report

NEW DELHI: The people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) are turning to peaceful civil disobedience in order to show their resistance to the new measures adopted by the Indian state in the occupied valley, suggest reports.

According to Indian news publication The Wire, a new fact-finding report released by four academics, activists and journalists has chronicled how the people of Kashmir are dealing with a Delhi-imposed curfew.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revoked the constitutional autonomy of occupied Kashmir on August 5, sending in additional troops to impose an indefinite military curfew in the region.

The report contends that people of the occupied valley have refused to open shops and offices, and some locals even say that the Indian security forces are pressuring shop-owners to keep business open. “These are people the Kashmiris are equally scared of. It is at their behest that people are being arrested. So the decision to defy them is significant and brazen," the report maintains.

Their report adds that there has not been any violence from the people of Kashmir and instead the decision to peacefully resist the Indian occupation has jolted nerves in New Delhi. “It is an active and collective choice being exercised each day, to observe a civil disobedience. In feeling rejected and betrayed by the Indian state, Kashmiris have chosen to respond back," the report notes.

The authors say that this method of protesting is a marked difference from how Kashmir has protested in the past: “People in Kashmir are no longer interested in an interaction with the Indian state. That space is now dead.”

The report warns that this phenomenon of silent protest and civil disobedience may just be the lull before an impending storm. Prime Minster Imran Khan has made similar statements recently.

Meanwhile, in a claim that has sparked outrage on social media, the chief of the extremist Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday said that the happiest Muslims in the world were found in India.

According to a report in Indian daily The Hindu, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made the claim while addressing a group of supporters in Bhubaneswar city of the Indian state of Odisha. Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed fear of an impending genocide in the area, and warned that unless Indian PM Modi, who is an RSS member, lifts the curfew, Kashmir would remain a nuclear flash point.

Thousands have been arbitrarily detained in occupied Kashmir since August 5, and there are widespread allegations of torture and abuse against these detainees by Indian security forces. However, Indian politicians and RSS members have avoided talking about Kashmir in political rallies, and even remained quiet as violent attacks on Muslims across India increase dramatically.

On Saturday, Bhagwat followed a similar pattern. Talking about the roots of the word Hindu, Bhagwat said that Hindu was not a religion or a language, but a culture that lived in India and accepted all other cultures.

"When any nation has deviated from the right path, it has come to us in search of truth," he said, adding that when Jews were wandering, India was the only nation where they got shelter.

"The Parsis practice their religion freely only in India. The happiest Muslims are found in India. Why is it so? Because we are Hindus,” he said, noting that many in India were ashamed of proclaiming Hindu identity.