IHC adjourns plea against Nadra chief hiring

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned a plea against the appointment of National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobeen and gave time for the preparation of case till October 29.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court took up the petition challenging the appointment of Nadra Chairman Usman Mobeen. During hearing, Justice Aamir Farooq inquired from the counsel of the Nadra chairman, for what period appointment of the Nadra chairman was made, and how much time is left in the completion of his services? To this, the counsel replied that Nadra chairman’s appointment was made for three years and yet half time of service has passed. The Nadra chairman counsel requested the court to grant some time for case preparation. The court accepted the request and granted time till October 29.