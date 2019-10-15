Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of Khwaja brothers

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing till October 16 after reserving judgment on the acquittal pleas of Khwaja brothers in the Paragon Housing Society Scam.

Both the brothers were presented before the court amid tight security arrangements. Heavy contingents of police were deployed on the occasion to maintain law and order. Few skirmishes were reported between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers and the police.

Before the court, the defence counsel contended that the Paragon City reference falls under the jurisdiction of the Companies Act 2017. However, the NAB prosecutor argued that they filed the case after following the spirit of law.

Court after hearing arguments of both parties adjourned the proceedings till October 16. Former federal minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said he had contracted typhoid in the jail and was on medication.

An accountability court had indicted former federal minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and former provincial minister Khwaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society scandal on September 04. Khwaja brothers were arrested by the NAB outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) after their bail petition was rejected by the court in December last. In May 2019, the referenced filed by the NAB alleged that the accused – also including Umar Zia, Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali – committed a fraud, causing Rs 590 million loss to the general public. It said the Paragon City (Pvt) Limited had been declared illegal by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The department had clearly directed that the project was unapproved. In a letter to the collector, Revenue Department, it had also asked the authorities concerned to disconnect its utility services.

Initially, the society was as a company, Debonair (Pvt) Ltd, which was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in 1997. Later on, the accused got an NOC for a housing scheme – Air Avenue Housing Scheme – in favour of Debonair (Pvt) Ltd. However, the scheme was not launched and the land pertaining to housing scheme was sold to M/s Urban Developers and Eden Developers in the year 2000. Afterwards, Saad Rafique, through his wife, got another firm – Debonair (AOP) – registered with the Registrars of Firms Lahore Division.

The sale/consideration of land of Air Avenue was received in three bank accounts of Debonair (Pvt) Ltd which were being operated by Qaiser Amin Butt, Salman Rafique, Shamma Nadeem and Nadeem Zia.

The reference said the accused Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt were associates of Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique. The brothers abetted by other accused established another company – Air Avenue (Pvt) Ltd – through Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia while excluding their names from documents and the company was registered with the SECP in 2003.