PTF writes protest letter to ITF chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has lodged a strong worded complaint with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty on All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) non-cooperative attitude and effort to involve politics in sports.

The letter that was sent with the signature of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, highlighted India’s negative approach aimed at depriving Pakistan of their Davis Cup tie hosting rights.

“AITA has never been serious to honour their Davis Cup commitments. I would like to bring to your kind notice, once again, our serious reservations in respect of the manner in which the AITA is treating the visit to Pakistan for November Davis Cup tie.

“Despite numerous reminders from PTF and even ITF to send their (Indian) contingent documents to initiate the pre-visa process at our end, we have received nothing to date. AITA was also constantly made aware of the fact that processing visas for Indian/Pakistan nationals, as part of the reciprocal arrangements, takes some weeks. Contrary to ITF advice and meeting our requests, the AITA team captain and officials have been issuing statements in respect of not wanting to visit Pakistan, unrealistically and unnecessarily pointing security as the reason.”

The letter highlighted the sports activities going on in Pakistan including recently concluded One-Day and T20 series against Sri Lanka. “Besides that over 30 players of 15 different countries are in Islamabad these days for the back-to-back ITF Junior International events. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been hosting international events on regular basis for the last so many years and are ready to repeat that this season,” the letter added.It also mentioned Prince Williams and Princes Kate’s ongoing visit to Pakistan.

“All of these activities coerce me to point out that AITA stance is self-conceived and pre-mediated. If international players and celebrities find it safe to travel to Pakistan why not Indian team,” PTF questioned.

The PTF president fears that AITA is unnecessarily trying to involve politics in sports, which is harmful for sports and tennis promotion. “We hope that Indian team would and must visit Pakistan to play the tie for the promotion of game and to honour its international commitments.”

The ITF Davis Cup committee has retained Asia Oceania Group I tie against India in Islamabad following reshuffle in dates.

The tie, that earlier was scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15, was postponed due to India Occupied Kashmir crises. A few weeks back however the Davis Cup committee has decided to hold the event at the same venue on November 29-30.