Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

11 cops booked for detaining woman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

SIALKOT: A case was registered against a sub-inspector and 10 other policemen on charges of torturing and detaining an elderly woman illegally. According to police, a case was registered against SI Irfan Ashraf and 10 other cops of Homicide Squad of the Cantt police station, for raiding the house of Malik Imran in village Raja Harpal a few days ago on the pretext of searching some proclaimed offenders (POs). During the raid the SI and other cops tortured the mother of Imran and detained her for some time. Reportedly, Imran earlier had a minor quarrel with Malik Ali, whose father-in-law Malik Tanvir was a police official. Malik Ali used the influence of his father-in-law to involve Imran in a fake case.

