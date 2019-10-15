Pak, Afghan speakers hold meeting

ISLAMABAD: An important breakthrough in the relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan took place when the speakers of two sides decided to hold bilateral talks at parliamentary levels to promote cooperation and understanding as well as to evolve trust based strategy for fostering people-to-people contacts.

The development took place when the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met his Afghan counterpart, Rahman Rahmani, on the margins of 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia, the National Assembly Secretariat said.

The Afghan speaker appreciated the efforts of the government and parliament of Pakistan for improving the state-of-affairs between the two countries and also lauded the initiatives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan in expanding the scope of cooperation by opening up the Torkham Border for 24/7 trade operations.

The NA speaker informed the Afghan speaker that the National Assembly of Pakistan was ready to offer its services for enhancing the capacity of the Afghan Parliamentarians and parliamentary officials through the platform of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

He further extended an invitation to the Afghan speaker for leading a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan to discuss the outstanding bilateral issues, including the relaxation in visa regime as well as expansion of trade and commerce activities between the two countries. Informing the Afghan delegation on the Indian brutalities in IOK, Speaker Asad Qaiser also urged the Afghan speaker to play his due role in normalising the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir which is under siege for last 72 days in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis in the region. The maiden meeting between the speakers of the two countries proved instrumental in paving way for continued cooperation through parliamentary level talks.