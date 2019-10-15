12 new research projects approved in UAF

FAISALABAD: The Endowment Fund of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Monday approved 12 new research projects meant for agricultural development and the welfare of general public.

The Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the Fund was chaired by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while Endowment Fund Executive Director Dr Mahmood A. Randhawa presented the agenda before the House.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said lack of availability of quality seed, pesticide, poor value addition, climate changes, inadequate farm machinery, academia-industry linkages and non-adoption of modern trends are sabotaging the process of agricultural uplift.

He said that around 90 percent of farming community consists of small farmers who cannot afford cost-intensive machinery. Therefore, engineers should produce low cost machinery with reverse engineering.

He said value-addition from which we can earn heavy foreign exchange is negligible in our agriculture trade. He said the UAF scientists should increase their research work and come up with tangible results to fight the challenges. He said the university was making serious efforts to ensure quality education and research work at par with international standards.

He said the UAF was eyeing on the international rankings like Times ranking to find their space in the global recognized educational institutions. He said the academia- industry strengthened ties would help raise income of people, and way of living and to meet the challenges of the modern era.

Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said it is the need of the hour to pace up the efforts of researchers on the real issues of the common man. He said the food security, malnutrition, climate changes and others were one of major concerns.

He said that Endowment Fund was providing funds to the researchers to carry out their valuable research work for the benefit of the public. Treasure UAF Tariq Saeed, DG Extension Dr Anjum Ali Bhuttar, Dr Yasir Jamil, progressive farmers Syed Faisal Hassan Shah, Dr Naeem Mehmood, Rana Amir Saeed and others attended the meeting.

UAF TREASURER ASSIGNED DUTY REGISTRAR: The Treasurer of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has been assigned the duty of registrar of the varsity in addition to his own duties.

According to a notification, VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf (HI) has directed Tariq Saeed to work as registrar with effect from October 14, 2019 till further order in addition to his own duties.

Yarn market traders observe strike: A complete strike was observed here in the yarn market for the third day against police crackdown on traders and business people who were protesting against the levy of 17 percent Sales Tax and the rigid condition for acquiring National Identity Card from customers on the purchase beyond Rs 50,000.

The members of Supreme Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Madni Cloth Centre, Grey Cloth Market and Makki Cloth Market in Faisalabad also resented the levy of 17 percent sales tax and condemned police action. They demanded immediate termination of the cops involved in the crackdown.

IMPOSTER HELD: An imposter was held who was collecting money from hotel owners of Amin Town after showing himself as a Safety Officer of the Punjab Food Authority(PFA) on Monday. Accused Akbar Ali was arrested and a case was registered against him.