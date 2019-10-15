PTI-led govt harmed economy: JUI-F

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Punjab president Dr Atiqur Rehman Monday said the government harmed the national economy after failing to honour the commitments of providing five million houses and 10 million jobs to people.

Addressing a joint press conference after attending provincial consultative meeting, Dr Atiqur Rehman said the JUI-F had decided to support demands of traders and to incorporate their demands in Azadi March declaration.

He said the only option left was to protest against the present regime.He said the PTI-led government was planning to crack-down on the party volunteers on different pretexts. Dr Atiqur Rehman said the volunteer force had looked after security arrangements of JUI-F annual congregation of 3.5 million people and the government had appreciated their security arrangements. Now the government was considering them a threat, he said.

Dr Atiqur Rehman said the authorities had planned using force against peaceful caravans of Azadi March and the plan of mass arrest of JUI-F workers across the province was also under consideration.

He said the JUI-F has finalised Azadi March plan ‘B’ and ‘C’ to counter the government measures. He said the JUI-F would express solidarity with Kashmiris on October 27 and would condemn Indian atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

He said all the caravans would leave for their respective destinations on the same day and would reach Islamabad on October 31. He said arrangements are being finalised. “Azadi March is against illegal government of the PTI that was formed with stolen mandate.”

He said all opposition parties have extended their support to Azadi March.Dr Atiqur Rehman said the present regime has disturbed all segments of society and overburdened them with rising inflation.He said the people of different walks of life are protesting against failed policies of the government. He said the PTI government has paralysed the country financially. He said only corruption-free leadership like that of the JUI-F can eradicate corruption from the country.

Punjab JUI-F senior vice president Iqbal Rashid, provincial secretary general Maulana Saifullah, provincial deputy secretary general Shahbaz Gujjar were also present on the occasion.