Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Six held for gang-rape

National

GUJRANWALA: Ludhewala police on Monday arrested six accused involved in a dacoity and gang-rape of two women. The accused, including Sufyan, Subhan, Naveed, Akbar and Zain, entered a house situated on Canal Bridge and looted valuables from the house some one month ago. Later, the accused also gang-raped two women who were standing on a road. The police also recovered illegal arms from them.

