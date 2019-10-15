FIA DG toget back home on 18th

ISLAMABAD: The social media is rife with rumors that Director General FIA Bashir Ahmad Memon will extend his leave until retirement on December 17 this year despite that the FIA as well as the interior ministry have confirmed that he has been abroad to attend an Interpol meeting.

Earlier, there were rumors that Mr. Memon had applied for a 5-day extension in his leave, as he was suffering from severe backache in previous months. It was claimed that Mr. Memon will extend his leave till his day of retirement (17th December, 2019) and he will avoid joining his office again.

Giving reasons, the sources said the DG FIA had refused to succumb to government’s pressure to arrest politicians involved in fake accounts and judge video cases. Sources in the FIA Headquarters said the agency had not received any fresh application from its director general seeking extension in his leave.

They said Mr. Memon was in Karachi and had left for abroad to attend an Interpol meeting, and in this perspective it was not necessary for him to submit an application for grant of leave as he was going to attend a meeting representing the Government of Pakistan.

A spokesman for the interior ministry told this reporter that Mr. Memon will get back home on October 18 and probably join his office on October 21. Mr. Memon had joined the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) on 1st November, 1986 and will retire after serving the police department for 33 years.

However, he went on leave just three months before his retirement, raising questions among the PSP officers. The government quarters, however, rejected this impression saying that it was the basic right of the DG FIA to go on leave for personal reason and he will join his duty after soon.