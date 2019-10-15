Judge video case: Accused Faisal admits to making video

ISLAMABAD. An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Monday sent Faisal Shaheen to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand after confession that he had filmed a meeting between the suspended judge Arshad Malik and PML-N leader Nasir Butt. The court also extended the physical remand of another suspect, Hamza Butt, son of Nasir Butt, to three more days. The judge directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to produce HamzaButt in the court again on October 17. Faisal confessed that he had filmed a meeting between Arshad Malik and Nasir Butt. The accused admitted that he had facilitated the filming of the meeting. After his confessional statement before a judicial magistrate, the FIA brought him to the ATC from where he was sent to the jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, on Oct 5 the FIA had arrested both the suspects in the judge blackmailing case. Faisal Shaheen was arrested in a raid in a Rawalpindi locality. Following the arrest, the suspect was presented before an Islamabad court that handed him over to the FIA on physical remand for further investigation.

Addressing a joint press conference with the PML-N top leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was no proof of corruption against the deposed premier in Al-Azizia reference. Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that he was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without evidence.