AC reserves verdict on Zardari’s plea for shifting him to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday has reserved judgment on former President Asif Ali Zardari plea seeking transfer from jail to hospital, as his life is in danger due to various health issues. Currently Zardari is in Adiala jail on judicial remand in fake bank accounts reference. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the petition for former president seeking transfer from Adiala jail to hospital due to various health issues and batter medical treatment. Zardari’s counsel SardarLatif Khan Khosa told the court that Asif Ali Zardari is suffering from various health issues and his life is in danger therefore he needs medical treatment. “It takes at least an hour and half to shift Zardari to hospital from Adiala Jail during emergency for medical treatment,” he added. He told the court that a medical boarded suggested that Zardari should be shifted to PIMS for treatment but these people shifted him to hospital for a day and then took him back to the jail on the next day.

He also said their people would set up tents in front of Adiala jail and would go inside in morning and evening for medical checkup of Asif Ali Zardari. Khosa requested the court to direct the authorities to allow Zardari to have his personal attendant until he was in prison.

Latif Khosa argued that Asif Ali Zardari doesn’t want anything from this government but at least his legal rights should be ensured. He said: “judicial relief is our right because if Zardari suffers any kind of heart ailment, these people will not transfer him to a hospital. After hearing the arguments Accountability Court judge reserved verdict on the judgment.