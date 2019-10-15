close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Cricket Center advance

Sports

LAHORE: Cricket Center entered into 2nd round of 23rd Tauseef Trophy when they beat Cantt Gym by 9 wickets at Cricket Center Ground on Monday. Glorious unbeaten century by Ameer Hamza, fine batting by Ali Zafar and good bowling by Imran Khalid were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Cantt Gym 180/9 in 40 Overs (Ahmed Iqbal 18, M Asad 30, Sulman Ali 13, Afaq Shahid 47, Omer Farooq 20, Rana KAshif 19, Imran Khalid 4/23, Qaiser Ashraf 2/34). Cricket Center 182/1 in 28.1 Overs (Ameer Hamza 108 (no), Ali Zafar 61(no), Irfan Ilahi 1/49).

