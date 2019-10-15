close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 15, 2019

Aki gets 3-match ban

Sports

AFP
October 15, 2019

TOKYO: Ireland’s Rugby World Cup hopes took a knock on Monday as centre Bundee Aki was given a three-match ban for a high tackle, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament. A judicial panel rejected Aki’s attempt to overturn his red card after his shoulder crashed into the head of Samoa fly-half Ulupano Seuteni during Ireland’s 47-5 win on Saturday. The decision was announced ahead of Ireland’s quarter-final on Saturday against New Zealand, who are going for their third straight World Cup title.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports