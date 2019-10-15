Aki gets 3-match ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Ireland’s Rugby World Cup hopes took a knock on Monday as centre Bundee Aki was given a three-match ban for a high tackle, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament. A judicial panel rejected Aki’s attempt to overturn his red card after his shoulder crashed into the head of Samoa fly-half Ulupano Seuteni during Ireland’s 47-5 win on Saturday. The decision was announced ahead of Ireland’s quarter-final on Saturday against New Zealand, who are going for their third straight World Cup title.
