Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Umpires, referees awarded contracts

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded central contracts to 18 match referees and officials. Thirteen umpires and five match referees were awarded contracts on October 9 for the time period from July 2019 to September 2020. The five match referees which have been awarded contracts are Iftikhar Ahmed, M Anees, M Javed, Azeez-ur-Rehman and Ali Naqvi. Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, M Sajid, Tahir Rasheed, M Asif, Syed Ali Haider, Ghaffar Kazmi, Khalid Mehmood Sr. and Saqib Khan are the 13 umpires to have signed the agreement. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also paid their three months of salaries as well.

