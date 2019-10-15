Meeting reviews development sports schemes

LAHORE: A high-profile meeting, under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, reviewed various development sports schemes of Punjab province at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director PMU Akram Soban, all Divisional Sports Officers and other top officials also attended the key meeting.

Soban thoroughly briefed the meeting about the progress of development sports schemes in different districts of the province.Addressing the meeting, Taimoor said Punjab govt has taken revolutionary measures for the promotion of sports in the province. “As many as 66 sports schemes will be completed this year. The timely completion of sports projects is essential for the bright future of sports in Pakistan”.

Taimoor said that as many as 20 sports projects are underway in Bahawalpur, 21 each in Gujranwala and Faisalabad, 15 each in Rawalpindi and Sargodha, 18 each in Multan and DG Khan, 17 in Lahore and 10 sports schemes in Sahiwal.

Taimoor informed that over one dozen sports projects will be completed this year. These projects include Waqarunnisa Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi, Sawar M Cricket Stadium in Gujjar Khan, Floodlights in Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Ghakhar Sports Arena, Int’l Volleyball Court in Sialkot, Badminton Court in Shakargarh, Bangla Kamboh Sports Complex, Kasur, Balhair Football and Synthetic hockey grounds in TT Singh, sports stadium in Chichawatni, Depalpur Stadium, Nanakpur hockey ground, Mini Sports Complex in Multan and Vehari cricket ground.