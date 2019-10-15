Premier Super League 3rd edition begins

LAHORE: Controller General Accounts (CGA), Netsol, Abacus, Allied Bank and Digital Planning Services won the opening matches of the third edition of Premier Super League, which commenced here with full of passion while PCB elite panel umpires and referees conducted the matches.

At LCCA ground, Test cricketer Azhar Ali, along with chief organiser Faheem Mukhtar Butt, inaugurated the league. In the first match played at LCCA, Netsol toppled UCS by 8 wickets. UCS set a target of 148 runs with Naik M hitting 38 and Faraz Hassan getting 4 wickets. Netsol chased the target losing 2 wickets. M Shahid scored 73 whereas Amir Mehmood and Hammad Aziz took one wicket each. Faraz Hasan from Netsol was man of the match.

In the second match at LCCA, Abacus beat Stewart by 13 runs. Abacus scored 165-5 in allotted overs with Asfand Yar making 76 whereas Gulraiz Saeed and Saleem Haider got two wickets each. In reply, Stewart could score 152. Ali Hassan made 48 and Sohail Sikander bagged three wickets. Asfand Yar was man of the match. In the first match played at Model Town Whites cricket ground, Allied Bank thumped Jazz by 52 runs. In the first innings, Allied Bank set a target of 183 runs with Rizwan Saleem contributing unbeaten 69 whereas Shahid Naveed and Ahsan ul Haq took two wickets each. In reply, Jazz were all out for 138. Faizan Ahmed hit 38 whereas Faiz Sultan and Kamran Zafar picked up three wickets each. Rizwan Aslam was player of the match.

In the second match at Model Town Whites, Digital Planning Services outsmarted Novamed by six wickets. Novamed posted 164 on the board with Mubashir Ali striking 62 while Fayyaz Ahmad got two wickets. DPS chased the target losing 4 wickets. Fayyaz Ahmad hammered unbeaten 72 whereas Zeeshan Arif and Shan got one wicket each. Fayyaz Ahmed was named man of the match.

In the match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, Controller General Accounts (CGA) Pakistan outlasted ICI by 8 wickets. ICI, batting first, were all out for meager 95 with Hamza Hassan scoring 29 while Faisal Masood grabbed 4 wickets. CGA chased the target for the loss of 2 wickets. M Kashif struck 35. Faisal Masood was man of the match.