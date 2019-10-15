450-member Punjab contingent to feature in National Games

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Punjab’s 450-member contingent will feature in 33rd National Games scheduled to be staged at Peshawar from Oct 26 to Nov 1, 2019; he said this while addressing a largely-attended press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mehmood, President Punjab Olympic Association Aamir Jan, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the press conference, Taimoor expressed his hope that the upcoming National Games will prove to be game changer for the future of sports in the country. “We are quite hopeful that Punjab athletes will offer encouraging performances in the National Games”. Aamir Jan, on this occasion also expressed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for releasing funds for preparation and participation in National Games. “Punjab players will participate in National Games with full preparation. The players for Punjab teams will be selected purely on merit and there will be no compromise in this regard”.

Jan informed that a 450-member Punjab contingent will feature in 33rd National Games under the leadership of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. Mehmood said athat all the sports associations have been invited to participate in the National Games. Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, on this occasion vowed to provide best facilities to members of Punjab contingent.