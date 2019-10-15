DHA Golf Club declared champion of Sindh

LAHORE: The Inter-Club Golf Championship 2019 aligned and arranged by Sindh Golf Association and Pakistan Golf Federation concluded at the DHA Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Karachi.

four golf clubs of Sindh, namely Airmen Golf Club, Arabian Sea Golf Club, Karachi Golf Club and DHA Golf Club featured in two-day golfing combat and competitive engagement.

Playing format required that each club team comprise of two golf professionals, four amateur golfers, two junior golf professionals, two junior boys, two junior girls, two ladies and two senior amateurs. This team mix represented an unaccustomed, unconventional and unorthodox combination and clubs had to initiate and set in motion a selection process that would enable ushering in of golf players of merit especially in the categories of junior girls and junior boys. Diligent, earnest and strenuous effort on the part of the clubs resulted in unearthing talent and the selected ones geared up to bring laurels for their parent clubs.

Performance wise the Inter Club Championship brought glory and accompanying triumph for the DHA Karachi Golf Club. Their team combination mingled and played cohesively to compile a winning aggregate of 30 points. As for the runner up team, Karachi Golf Club did manage to come second through quality play and their score for the two rounds championship was 24 points. Airmen Golf Club and Arabian Sea Golf Club did not achieve any notable position.

For the champion DHA Club, their ladies combination comprising Humaira Khalid and Nida Huq netted vital six points and contributed largely to the winning effort. Also notable was the effort of the Junior Amateurs, Omar Khalid and Junaid Irfan whose endeavor can be graded in the exceptional range.

Others who contributed are the professionals M. Saqlain and M. Fayyaz, the amateurs, Vivek Anand, Kashif Shabbir, Nadeem Iftikhar and Hamza Ghani and also mention able is the input of their senior amateurs Qazi Amir Hussain and Maj M Irfan. The winning club of Sindh, the DHA Golf Club will now face the the top clubs of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to decide the champion club of Pakistan.