PCB upset over SLC chief’s unfair statements

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was very much disappointed with the recent statements made by Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva regarding security arrangements for his team during its recent Pakistan tour.

The Sri Lanka cricket team returned home after a historic 3-0 whitewash against the top-ranked T20I team Pakistan.The PCB is said to have contacted Sri Lanka cricket officials and informed them that Presidential Level security was provided to their team during its Pakistan tour.

Sri Lankan cricketers lauded Pakistan as safe country and hailed excellent security measures. But its president felt locked. The PCB said the Sri Lankan cricket board rejected every proposal put forth by the PCB for arranging shopping tours, golf games and government hosted dinners for the hosts in Karachi and Lahore. PCB believes that Shami Silva has made inappropriate comments about security arrangements in Pakistan. According to an English language Sri Lankan newspaper, Shammi Silva has said, “Pakistan are very happy and grateful to Sri Lanka for sending the team. But we have to assess and see whether it is viable to play Test matches there because they are of five days duration and the players have to be inside the hotel. I got fed up staying inside the hotel for about 2-3 days. We have to think about the players and support staff and how it will affect them.”

Sri Lanka are due to return to Pakistan for a Test series in December. But Silva said that the board would need to talk to the players. He said they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan again in December for the test series. “The players had to remain inside the hotel. I got fed up staying for three or four days. We need to converse with the players and support staff and perceive how this will influence the Test series,” Silva said. Ashantha de Mel, the Sri Lankan team’s manager likewise reverberated Silva’s assessments and clarified how it was rationally hard for the players to not be permitted to move around and leave their hotel rooms. “In a Test match, you are taking a gander at 15 days of heading off to the ground rather than five days for the ODIs and T20Is. The matches we played are one-day and short games. We had just five matches, the 6th was washed out. We can’t proceed to play a Test match without a practice match. In this specific series we didn’t play a warm-up game we went straight into the ODIs,” said De Mel. Sri Lanka played three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series in Pakistan where they lost the ODI series by 2-0 but won the T20I series whitewashing Pakistan by 3-0.