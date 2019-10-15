close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

Federer keen for Olympics

Sports

October 15, 2019

PARIS: Roger Federer announced Monday he will compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics in a bid to claim the men’s singles gold medal, the only major prize he has yet to win. “I’ve been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer time (of 2020) after Wimbledon and before the US Open,” he said at an event.

