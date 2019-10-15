Games torch relay reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games Torch Relay has reached Islamabad through train and will have a tour of the capital on Tuesday. Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Chairperson, Management Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association will hand over the Torch to Pakistan Air Force representatives at Daman-e-Koh on Tuesday. PAF will hand over the Torch to Navy at Faisal Mosque at 1230 Hours. Thereafter Navy will hand over the Torch to Army at Traffic Signal F-8, Islamabad at 1330 Hours. Army athletes will take the Torch to Pakistan Sports Complex at 1500 Hours. Brig Zahir Akhtar will hand over the Torch to Syed Aqil Shah Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA)/President Organizing Committee who will further handover the torch to Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister IPC who will be the Chairperson at the ceremony to be held at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad. After the ceremony Dr Fehmida Mirza will hand over the torch to Begum Ishrat Ashraf President Management Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association for onward journey to AJK.