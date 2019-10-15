Zeeshan hits 127* as S Punjab beat Northern

LAHORE: Zeeshan Ashraf’s unbeaten 127 stole the show as Southern Punjab registered a convincing seven wicket win against Northern, while Sindh beat Balochistan by five wickets in the National T20 2nd XI tournament at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

Southern Punjab recorded a thumping seven wicket win courtesy Zeeshan’s blazing innings. The left-handed opener smashed nine sixes and 11 fours in his 63-ball innings that left the Northern bowlers helpless.

Zeeshan added 115 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket partnership with M Mohsin (43 not out off 29 balls, three fours and two sixes) as Southern Punjab went past the 191-run target with 15 balls to spare. Northern after opting to bat first, posted 190 for six in their allotted 20 overs. Noman Ali top-scored with a 33-ball 67-run innings that included eight fours and three sixes. Zeeshan Malik scored 35 while Umair Khan made 30 runs.

Pacer M Irfan Jr. took two wickets for 43 runs. Sindh recorded their second consecutive win as the home side beat Balochistan by five wickets. Balochistan batted first after being sent in, Azeem Ghumman’s 58 (48 balls, six fours) and Jalat Khan’s unbeaten 45 (22 balls, six fours and two sixes) took Balochistan to their 169-run total.

They were bowled out on the last ball of their stipulated 20 overs. Hassan Khan and Ghulam Muddasar took two wickets each, three batsmen were dismissed run out. Sindh reached the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of five wickets, M Waqas top-scored with 47, he faced 26 balls and hit three sixes and four fours. Jahid Ali scored 36 off 31 balls with the help of three fours.

Scores in brief: Northern v Southern Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Northern 190 for 6, 20 overs (Noman Ali 67, Zeeshan Malik 35, Umair Khan 30; M Irfan Jr. 2-43), Southern Punjab 191 for 3, 18.3 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 127 not out, M Mohsin 43 not out; Salman Irshad 1-31)

Result: Southern Punjab won by seven wickets. Sindh v Balochistan, National Stadium, Karachi

Balochistan 169 all out, 20 overs (Azeem Ghumman 58, Jalat Khan 45; Hassan Khan 2-28)

Sindh 170 for 5, 18.5 overs (M Waqas 47, Jahid Ali 36 Danish Aziz 27 not out; Jalat Khan 2-31)

Result: Sindh won by five wickets.