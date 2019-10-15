Sarfraz quits Sindh captaincy

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed resigned from the captaincy of Sindh team just before they played their first match in the ongoing National T20 Cup being held at Faisalabad. As per reports, Sarfraz made the decision as he was upset over the misconduct after he was asked harsh questions at the press conference. The national team skipper had told the team management that he did not want to be Sindh captain in the tournament and would play as a normal player. After Sarfraz’s refusal, Sindh team played their first match under the captaincy of Asad Shafiq and defeated Central Punjab. Sindh secured a thrilling win over Babar Azam led Central Punjab by chasing down a 189-run target on the second last delivery of the game last night at Iqbal Stadium. Sindh captain Asad Shafiq, alongside Sarfraz Ahmed on the other side, formed a crucial but brisk partnership of 49 runs off just 20 deliveries. Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz scored 45 and 30 runs, respectively.