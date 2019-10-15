Pope’s bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal

VATICAN: Pope Francis’ chief bodyguard resigned Monday over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five Holy See employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.

The Vatican said its police chief, Domenico Giani, bore no responsibility for the leaked flyer but resigned to avoid disrupting the investigation and “out of love for the church and faithfulness” to the pope.

The person who leaked the document to Italian newsweekly L’Espresso remains unknown.Iani, a 20-year veteran of the Vatican’s security services, has stood by Francis’ side and jogged alongside his popemobile during hundreds of public appearances and foreign trips. He also was the chief bodyguard for Pope Benedict XVI.

Giani signed the Oct. 2 police flyer after his agents raided two Vatican offices - the secretariat of state and the Vatican’s financial intelligence unit - in the investigation of financial irregularities surrounding a money-losing London real estate deal.