Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of Khwaja brothers

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing till October 16 after reserving judgment on the acquittal pleas of Khwaja brothers in the Paragon Housing Society Scam.

Both the brothers were presented before the court amid tight security arrangements. Heavy contingents of police were deployed on the occasion to maintain law and order. Few skirmishes were reported between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers and the police.

Before the court, the defence counsel contended that the Paragon City reference falls under the jurisdiction of the Companies Act 2017. However, the NAB prosecutor argued that they filed the case after following the spirit of law. Court after hearing arguments of both parties adjourned the proceedings till October 16.