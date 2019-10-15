Cycling legend Merckx in hospital after fall

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: Cycling legend Eddy Merckx, 74, has been treated in intensive care in Belgium after falling from his bike and suffering a serious head injury, the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper reported on Monday.
The five-time Tour de France winner was injured on Sunday during a bike outing with friends and taken to hospital in Dendermonde, the paper added. Contacted by AFP, the hospital declined to comment on the report.
