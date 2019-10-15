close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 15, 2019

Pak baseball team arrives in Chinese Taipei

Sports

A
APP
October 15, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan baseball team arrived in Chinese Taipei on Monday to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship being played in City of Taichung.

Soon after its arrival the Pakistan team had a training session to get into rhythm for the premier Asian baseball activity being participated by teams from Japan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, China, Philippines, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, APP learnt from the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

The tournament is also an Olympic qualifying round, in which both teams playing the final will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The participating teams have been placed into two pools. Pool A includes Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Pool B includes Korea, China, Philippines and Pakistan.

The Pakistan team was to play its first match against the Philippines on Monday, the second match against Korea on October 15, and the third match against China on October 16. October 17 will be a rest day after group matches.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports