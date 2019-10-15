Pak baseball team arrives in Chinese Taipei

LAHORE: Pakistan baseball team arrived in Chinese Taipei on Monday to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship being played in City of Taichung.

Soon after its arrival the Pakistan team had a training session to get into rhythm for the premier Asian baseball activity being participated by teams from Japan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, China, Philippines, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, APP learnt from the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

The tournament is also an Olympic qualifying round, in which both teams playing the final will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The participating teams have been placed into two pools. Pool A includes Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Pool B includes Korea, China, Philippines and Pakistan.

The Pakistan team was to play its first match against the Philippines on Monday, the second match against Korea on October 15, and the third match against China on October 16. October 17 will be a rest day after group matches.