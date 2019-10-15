close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 15, 2019

Australian rugby league player probed over Bali brawl

Sports

AFP
October 15, 2019

SYDNEY: A video purportedly showing New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona swinging punches outside a Bali nightclub prompted Australian rugby league authorities on Monday to announce they were launching an inquiry.

Footage circulating on social media allegedly shows the Melbourne Storm forward involved in the violent street brawl on the Indonesian holiday island over the weekend.

The club said in a statement it had reported the incident to the National Rugby League’s Integrity Unit. “Storm has launched a full investigation into what has occurred,” it said. “Storm takes these types of incidents very seriously and will not be making any further public comment at this time.”

According to the Sydney Daily Telegraph, Asofa-Solomona got involved after Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu was punched in an unprovoked attack. “The Integrity Unit is working with both the Storm and the player to determine what has happened,” the NRL said.

NRL players have a history of questionable behaviour, with two suspended over an alcohol-fuelled incident on an international flight in March. Just prior to that, young playmaker Tyrone May was suspended indefinitely after being charged by police for allegedly filming and sharing images of sexual acts with two separate women.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports