Orakzai blast victims paid rich tributes

KALAYA: A poetry recital session was held in Khadizai area in upper Orakzai to pay tributes to those who were martyred in a bomb blast in October 2008.

The poets shed light on the sacrifices of those martyred in the blast. The poetry recital session was attended by several poets and local people.Member Provincial Assembly Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Assistant Commissioner HaiderHussain and others were also present. The function was jointly arranged by the Alikhel Welfare Organisation, Orakzai Rights Movement, Orakzai Student Welfare Society, and other local organisations.