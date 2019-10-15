Pakistani hotel bags 2 awards

Islamabad:The World Travel Awards were held recently in Vietnam and Islamabad Serena Hotel bagged two awards - for ‘Pakistan’s Leading Hotel’ and ‘Pakistan’s Leading Presidential Suite,’ whereas Kabul Serena Hotel won ‘Afghanistan’s Leading Hotel’ and Dushanbe Serena Hotel won ‘Tajikistan’s Leading Hotel’ award according to the list given out by the committee.

CEO Aziz Boolani received the awards at the ceremony and sent his congratulations to the entire Serena team and a huge thank you to all the wonderful guests who voted for the hotels services

The World Travel Awards were founded in 1993. The awards are made annually by an international jury of hospitality experts and peers, mainly from the World Travel and Tourism Council. World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Since World Travel Awards came on to the international travel and tourism scene twenty six years ago, the organization has been making steady and significant, long term impact. It has taken a global lead on one of the most important aspects of travel and tourism - the quality customer experience.